Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has joined the world to commemorate this year’s International Human Rights Day, which falls today.

It is under the theme, “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights.”

Madam Thobekile Matimbe, PIN Community Manager, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said as the Day was being celebrated across the globe, it was imperative to highlight that digital rights were human rights.

The statement said, “Digital rights are the rights that have enabled education in our African countries and provided a platform for the enjoyment of quality life.”

It said it was important to reflect on the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948 as the Day is being celebrated.

The statement said the right to health and education became a priority for human rights protection during the COVID-19 pandemic which posed great challenges to countries across the globe as lives were being lost.

“In Africa, many were left behind in accessing education and health care following the exposition of inefficient healthcare systems and technology deficient education sectors,” it stated.

It called on African States to ensure better recovery from the effects of the pandemic by embracing technology and enabling internet access to marginalized communities and vulnerable groups.

The statement urged the African States to adhere to Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Principle 37 of the Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa.

It said it was necessary to make a conscious effort to ensure that during the pandemic and beyond, discrimination and inequalities were left behind in favor of a bridged digital divide and closed inequality gap.

The statement said PIN was ever ready to partner with governments and the private sector to ensure “we recover better during the pandemic.”

“To celebrate the day and bring the theme to life, PIN is launching a digital rights toolkit for human rights and other civil society actors,” it said.