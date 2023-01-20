Ping-pong: Ghana Armed Forces Crowned Champions of Accra League

The undisputed Ghana Armed Forces table tennis female side have been crowned winners of the 2022 / 2023 Accra league.

The team maintained winning streaks and displayed quality sportsmanship through all rallys to pick the ultimate prize.

The event organised by the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association attrached over 20 participants which saw 8 female clubs comprise of both services and civilians who battled for supremacy.

Led by Staff Sargeant Tagoe Moses as head coach, he outlined strategic measures to ensure successful league campaign.

Eva Adom-Amankwah, Celia Baah Danso and Augustina Baidoo among others pulled up wonderful spins and serves as they beat their opponents.

After winning 6 matches and losing 1, they amassed a total of 13pts, (15 PD) clear ahead of their counterparts Ghana Immigration Service.

The team has recently won major individual and respective laurels over the past few years under Tagoe Moses. They have also been named as the best team due to their exploits.

Tagoe Moses in an interview with this portal, stated that his side is optimistic of winning more laurels.

“I was aware that we were going to win, we have best players in the country as at now, so no doubt. My players are good and we deserve the win. We are coming back stronger than before, so Ghanaians should expect the best from us,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the high echelon of the Ghana Armed Forces for the tremendous support extended to his team.

“We wouldn’t have made it to this far without the full support of the command and our sports director, they did really well for us,” he noted.

