Pingpong: GTTA talents Discovery Series Set for July 1

As part of activities by the Ghana Table Tennis Association to unearth young and potential talents, the 2023 Discovery series has been scheduled for Saturday, 1st July, 2023.

The open event which would take place at the Hathramani Sports hall of the Accra Sports stadium is expected to attract over 100 young players in the U15, U21 boys and U21 girls respectively.

According to the Treasurer of the association who doubles as an ITTF certified competition manager, Mr. William Berekorang Asare stated that the event forms part of preparations towards the African games.

“Reason for the talent discovery is to create an opportunity for young talents to compete and also part of the preparations processes for the African games next year,” he said.

He, however, reminisced on the previous tournaments which had paved way for top talents to be unearthed.

“Level of performances has increased, considering a 12 year old Juanita Borteye winning “Sheroes” National championships and we had a lot of young talents being part of team during the West African championship here in Ghana,” he said.

With little financial support, the GTTA has managed to organize competitive events across the country to ensure improvements which falls in line with their developments agenda.

Mr. Asare again acknowledged the support from corperate entities over the year’s in support of the association’s developmental projects.

“I Acknowledge the support of Stanbic Bank who has been the Back bone of Ghana Table Tennis and other entities that has been supportive, we wouldn’t have been here without them. But we also want to ask for more so that we keep pushing for the projects,” The ITTF competition manager, William Asare said.