Pioneer Food Cannery donates 170 dustbins to Tema Metropolis Assembly

The Pioneer Food Cannery Limited (PFC) has presented 170 dustbins (240 litres capacity) to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to help improve the sanitation situation in the metropolis.

Mr Johnny Ladouce, the PFC Plant Director, presenting the bins said the donation was in response to a request made by the Assembly to companies operating in the metropolis to help develop the area under its “Make Tema Shine Again” vision.

Mr Ladouce added that the PFC chose sanitation out of the various areas the TMA presented due to its importance to the company, especially as they were engaged in food production.

He said PFC agrees that there is a big sanitation problem, choked drainages, and plastic that end up in the sea.

He added that it was part of the vision of Thai Union Group, the mother company of PFC to ensure that the sea and ocean were kept well as that was where they get their resources for production.

He said it was important to protect the sea and ocean and sustain it for generations unborn to benefit from it, therefore, the need to improve sanitation around the coast.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, receiving the bins, thanked the PFC and appealed to other corporate organisations to help the TMA realise its vision of making Tema shine again.

Mr Ashitey said the bins would go a long way to help improve sanitation in the metropolis, adding that the Assembly still needed support in other sectors such as education and health.