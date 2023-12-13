Pioneering 5G Standalone Open RAN Software-Stack

Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN innovator delivering the world-leading All-G Open RAN solution, announces the general availability of its world-first hardware-agnostic 5G Standalone (SA) software stack. The full standalone solution allows operators, private networks, and public safety networks to deploy their RAN infrastructure across various processor hardware platforms.

The Parallel Wireless 5G SA solution is purposefully architected to run on any general-purpose computing platform, including both ARM and Intel x86. Therefore, any updates or future enhancements are automatically compatible with both platforms. This assures the broadest range of computing support in the industry, providing optimal compatibility and flexibility for a wide variety of deployments.

Parallel Wireless revolutionized the cellular industry with its first hardware-agnostic Distributed Unit in 5G Open RAN, decoupling DU software from specific platforms for enhanced operator flexibility. Embracing a variety of processor architectures opens doors to an extensive supply chain, allowing operators to select components tailored to their unique needs. Additionally, this provides an opportunity for substantial energy savings, a significant leap toward a sustainable and green network infrastructure.

“Open RAN started with a vision of interoperability, and Parallel Wireless is taking that to new heights unimagined when Open RAN was first conceived,” said Steve Papa, Founder and CEO of Parallel Wireless. “I’m proud of the work of our R&D team solving the extremely challenging technical issues that enable our platform agnostic 5G SA, and their unwavering commitment to advancing the industry, and enabling the open ecosystem.”

“We are incredibly impressed with the recent advancements made by Parallel Wireless in their 5G platform-agnostic Open RAN DU,” said Anthony Magee, Senior Director of Business Development at Adtran, who recognizes the vast opportunities and flexibility this solution brings. “This level of innovation is precisely what we seek in our technology partners, as it allows our products to shape and transform the cellular industry. We are excited to collaborate with Parallel Wireless and, together, create a significant impact in the telecom sector.”

As the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) software is anticipated to be on operator networks for the next two decades, operators who choose to deploy Parallel Wireless can be confident that the platform is engineered to facilitate ongoing innovation and operational efficiencies throughout the entirety of this extended life cycle. Coupled with the hardware-agnostic Distributed Unit (DU), Parallel Wireless empowers operators with unparalleled flexibility, resilience, and sustainability.

“The key to sustained innovation in our industry is to repeatedly embrace the latest and greatest silicon advances as well as the supply chain’s creativity delivering new form factors for use in the telecommunications infrastructure,” said Parallel Wireless President, Baruch Navon. “Our 5G SA casts the widest net for sustained innovation by assuring cross-platform support. I’d also like to express our appreciation for the support of the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT/DCMS), which contributed to our advanced research enabling this breakthrough.”