Pioneering Exceptional B2B Networking for Sustainable Energy Sector

The ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) 2023, scheduled for October 12 and 13 in Praia, Cabo Verde, will be a unique platform for organizations in the sustainable energy sector to connect, collaborate and drive innovation.

The Forum, organized by the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), aims to accelerate the region’s transition to sustainable energy solutions, while promoting crucial networking opportunities between companies.

This year’s edition of the Forum has the added value of being organized in parallel with the West African Energy Transition Week, and the 4th edition of the Cabo Verde International Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fair (FIEREE), to be held from 12 to 14 October 2023, organized by the Cabo Verde Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Energy (MICE). More than just an event, participants will be able to take part in a week entirely dedicated to debating the energy transition and promoting sustainable energy.

The 8th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum represents a beacon of collaboration and innovation in West Africa.

This event brings together key stakeholders, including government representatives, industry leaders, investors, researchers and entrepreneurs, to exchange ideas, explore synergies and create transformative partnerships.