Pipe Cohort to help accelerate Ghanaian FinTech startups

Ghana Fintech and Payments Association (GFPA) in partnership with StartOA and FXKudi have launched an accelerator program called Pipe Cohort to help move FinTech startups in the country to the next level.

Pipe Cohort 2023, which is the maiden edition, is intended to bring together fintech startups in Ghana focused on remittance and payment solutions or products by providing an opportunity for them to build and scale faster.

The Cohort opened applications on 28th March and closes on 17th of April, 2023.

A statement from GFPA said this year’s cohort seeks to explore relatively new and emerging innovations being introduced into the Ghanaian market by entrepreneurs but mainly focusing on remittances.

It said startups which join the Cohort will receive mentorship from industry leaders and handholding support in building and getting ready to serve their target market, adding that the 2023 cohort is specifically accepting startups that have some initial traction and a strong team of innovative thinkers.

The Cohort, which is expected to run for a period of 4 weeks, targets B2C fintech startups operating in the country, that are focusing on remittance solutions delivery. To be eligible, participants would need to have a working minimum viable product (MVP), at least 2 co-founders/team members and a scaling potential across the African continent.

During the course of 4 weeks, participating startups will be groomed to understand the trends in the fintech ecosystem, scalability and growth strategies and regulatory compliance frameworks in their operations.

Participants are assured to receive support on product development and marketing, and to crown it all, up to $5,000 in float funding after successful completion of the program.

Speaking during the signing of this partnership, Mr. Martin Kwame Awagah, President at the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association said, “the Association is introducing this opportunity to fintech startups in order to delve deeper into how innovations, particularly remittances directly affect financial inclusion, positively. We are on the constant look out for trends and new opportunities that have the potential to scale and validate the reality that recent developments in the financial sector can only get better and improved. Hence, customers can always be on the lookout and assured of better service delivery. This is what we seek to achieve through initiatives such as the Pipe Cohort, especially when you look at the 4.7 billion remittance inflows last year.”

“We at StartOA are poised to ensure growth of startups in the ecosystem to deliver exceptional services and enhance theircapabilities and impact. We are therefore happy to be on board this remarkable project and encourage applicants to join this moving train as we work together to catapult their ideas into life changing solutions for the country,” said Mr. Norbert Dziwornu, Accelerator Program Manager at StartOA.

To participate, register here https://fxkudi.com/pipe-cohort-2023.php