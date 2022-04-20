Pipes Dry, Agortor Residents Share Dugout Water With Cows

Residents of Agortor in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region have been competing with cows and other animals over a water dugout due to the drying up of their pipes.

The residents, in a bid to satisfy the basic need for water, have no other choice than to turn to the dugout, which was specifically created by farmers to provide water for their flocks to quench their thirst, as well as use it to irrigate their farms.

Mr William Korblah Narh, Assembly Member for Agortor revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, stressing that for over four months now, not even a drop of water had passed through their taps putting them in a very uncomfortable situation.

He noted that reports and inquiries about the situation at the appropriate authorities were yet to yield any result forcing them to turn to the dugout for their daily supply of water.

He explained that after fetching the water, they put alum in it until the dirt settles, before use.

He added that because of the rainy season, they also harvested rainwater, which they use for cooking, saying, they sometimes also depended on sachet water for their household chores.

The Assemblyman said the situation was posing some health issues for the residents especially bilharzia, and skin infections.

Mr Narh pleaded with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency to come to the aid of the residents of Agortor by providing them with potable drinking water to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases in the area.