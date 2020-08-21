Pirates have hijacked a ship flying Panama’s flag off Somalia’s northern coast, a police officer said on Thursday.

The transport vessel was on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, police officer Ahmed Mohamed told dpa.

“We are trying to handle the situation and see if the ship can be released peacefully by the pirates without ransom,” Mohamed said.

The ship was vulnerable to the attack due to a mechanical problem, the police officer added.

Although piracy has decreased in recent years, Somalia’s waters are considered extremely dangerous. Piracy off Somalia’s coast is considered an international threat since the nation on the Horn of Africa is located right at the entrance to the Red Sea, one of the world’s most important trade routes.