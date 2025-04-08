Pitch your project at BlueInvest Africa 2025 – The call for applications is now open!

The European Union, in partnership with the Government of Togo, is pleased to announce the launch of the Call for Expressions of Interest for Pitchers for BlueInvest Africa 2025, which will take place in Lomé, Togo, on 15 and 16 October 2025.

“BlueInvest Africa is more than just an event – it is a strategic platform to unlock sustainable investment opportunities in Africa’s blue economy, and a concrete example of EU-Africa cooperation in action.”

Charlina Vitcheva, Director-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, European Commission

BlueInvest Africa is the leading platform connecting innovative African entrepreneurs in the blue economy sector with international investors and public stakeholders. After the success of the previous editions in Seychelles and Kenya, this 2025 event aims to highlight investment-ready projects that contribute to a sustainable and inclusive blue economy across Africa.

This edition is part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, strengthening investment flows between Africa and Europe through sustainable business partnerships.

African entrepreneurs and start-ups from the blue economy sector are now invited to express their interest and apply to pitch their business to an audience of high-level private and public investors.

Who can apply?

Entrepreneurs and start-ups legally registered and already economically active

Projects at a development stage (not idea stage)

Eligible sectors: sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, marine renewable energy, maritime transport, blue biotech, coastal tourism, circular economy, and more

What’s in it for pitchers?

Pitch in front of international investors and decision-makers

Gain visibility among EU and African institutions

Join a high-level networking and business acceleration platform

Applications are now open on : https://blueinvestafrica.eu

Stay informed and join the community on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/14605645