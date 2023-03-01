Pius Ayemva Avio braces up to unseat incumbent Navrongo MP

Mr Pius Ayemva Avio, a Legal Practitioner and a Parliamentary Aspirant in the National Democratic Congress primaries in the Navrongo Central Constituency has indicated his readiness to unseat Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, the incumbent MP.

Mr Avio who picked a nomination form to contest the NDC primaries in the constituency noted that apart from having a well thought plan to ensure that the party emerged victorious in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024, he would work to improve the lives of the people in the constituency.

“My broad vision for the Navrongo Central constituency is to contribute to the improvement of the welfare of the constituents, avail my knowledge, skills, and experience to Parliament for legislation and other Parliamentary activities and to support the National Democratic Congress to win and dominate the seat in the constituency.

“Achievement of my vision will be hinged mainly on health, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, and sports and culture,” he said.

Mr Avio is an experienced accountant, commercial and financial specialist, and a practising lawyer currently the Manager, GRID Consult.

After completing his Ordinary level at Sandema Secondary School in 1991 and Advanced level at Navrongo Secondary School in 1993, where he was the Senior Prefect (SP), Mr Avio gained admission into the University of Cape Coast to pursue Bachelor of Commerce, which he completed in 1998.

He had his Executive Masters in Business Administration (Finance Option) at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) in 2012 and Master of Human Rights Management from University of Cape Coast in 2013.

After securing his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the Central University in 2018 and Certificate of Enrolment on the Roll of Lawyers, Ghana in 2021, Mr Avio proceeded to the Chattered Institute of Taxation and completed in 2022.

Mr Avio also held various positions including being the current President, St Charles Lwanga Society of the St Dominic Guzman Catholic Church, current Chairman, University of Cape Coast Alumni Association, GRIDCo, Vice Chairman, Nayagenia Development Association (NDA), Accra-Tema branch, 2017 to date, Chairman, GRIDCo Association of Savanna Staff (GRASS) 2016 to date and Secretary, Senior Staff Association, VRA/NED 2005 to 2009.

He was President, National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), University of Cape Coast branch from 1997/98.

On the political scene, Mr Avio was a Member of the campaign team for Mr Mark Woyongo in the 2008 elections.

He was also a member of the Navrongo Central fund-raising Committee for 2008 Campaign, which returned the NDC to Power and represented the NDC in the Constituency Collation Centre and certified the results of the 2008 elections on behalf of the NDC.

He was also the Head of Security in charge of Navrongo Central for the 2008 campaign and the NDC Polling Agent for Wuru in the Second Round of voting in 2008 General Election.

Mr Avio had made financial contribution to the Constituency, NDC affiliate Associations and the Regional Executive at various times and a key member of Mr Sampson Tangombu Chiragia’s Campaign team for the 2012 Parliamentary Primaries.

He is also a member of the Progressive Lawyers Forum formerly known as NDC National Lawyers Forum.