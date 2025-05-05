PIWAK Natural Health Supports Tongu Flood Victims

Some two hundred (200) Akosombo Dam flood victims drawn from the three Tongu Districts of the Volta Region have each been supported with a One Thousand Ghana Cedi (GHS1,000.00) seed capital to ameliorate their plight, which continues to stir at the faces of these flood victims. The gesture totaling some Two Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS200,000.00) was made possible by Piwak Natural Health, a herbal health facility based in Accra and producers of 3P Garlic Herbal Mixture.

The colourful event, which took place at the Aveyime-Battor Lorry Park in the North Tongu District, was attended by a large number of dignitaries from far and near. The beneficiary victims, all of whom were women, were selected from all the communities affected by the September and October 2023 spillage. They comprised eighty (80) beneficiaries from the host district and sixty (60) each from the Central Tongu district and the South Tongu municipality.

The gesture formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the Piwak Natural Health towards society. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) also embarked on the gesture as part of his responsibilities to his people and as a native of the North Tongu District.

The event was themed, ‘Rebuilding Together, Restoring Hope’.

Addressing the large gathering, the CEO of Piwak Natural Health, Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti, described the 2023 spillage disaster as very traumatic and frustrating, not only displacing thousands of residents but also affecting the economic, social, cultural, and educational lives of the victims.

He regretted that the continuous plight of the victims leaves much to be desired.

According to the CEO, it is this development that has compelled his outfit to come to the aid of the flood victims.

He reminded the victims to use the disaster to strengthen their resolve not only to be united but also to explore new ways to better their lot.

Dr. Mortoti disclosed that even though the One Thousand Cedi (GHS1,000.00) support to each victim might seem small, he was hopeful that the gesture would go a long way to turn their fortunes around.

A Professor of Law at the University of Ghana (UG) Law School in Accra, Professor Kwame Gyan, was a Special Guest of Honour at the programme. He lauded the organizers and initiators of the event and reminded the beneficiaries not to throw their hands in despair in their undertakings.

He donated an amount of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000.00) to support the programme.

Other speakers at the well-attended function were the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) for South Tongu and Central Tongu, Hon. Victoria Dzeklo and Hon. Addison Dodzi Mornyuie respectively, the Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, Hon. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor who represented all the three (3) Tongu MPs, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tongu Chiefs’ Union (TCU), Togbe Ayensu Kokotako III as well as Madam Gloria Dzifa Ashinyo from the Office of the President.

One theme that ran through their messages was an encouragement to the victims and a pledge to further support them to get out of their predicament when any opportunity comes up.

Earlier in her welcome address, the DCE for North Tongu, Hon. Victoria Amefadzi Yawa Doe, urged the victims to remain steadfast in their endeavours and situation. She assured them that the NDC government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, is committed to doing everything possible to support the Akosombo dam flood victims.

One of the victims, Madam Fidelia Fenuku, who shared their experiences with the gathering, lamented that they, as victims, still do not have an abode of their own, compelling them to sleep in the open all the time.

According to her, hunger and starvation have also become their portions following the loss of their livelihoods through the disaster. Madam Fenuku regretted that some of their girl-children have also become pregnant, compelling them to suddenly become grandmothers.

She used the occasion to appeal to the President and the NDC government to do everything within their power to address their concerns.

The Chief of Bakpa Awadiwoe Kome, Togbe Komla Sakpati V, who chaired the function, was grateful to Dr. Mortoti and his group for the gesture, saying the support is not only timely but also necessary for the victims to bounce back to their normal lives. He charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the seed money in order to improve their lot even in the midst of their crisis situations.

The Zion Borborbor Group from Aveyime-Battor entertained the gathering with some inspiring cultural songs.

The chiefs and people of Tongu later presented a citation to the CEO of Piwak Natural Health, Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti, for his contribution not only to the development of the entire Tongu land but also to the victims of the flood disaster. The citation was signed by the President of the TCU and Paramount Chief of the Sokpoe Traditional Area, Togbega Kadzi Zogah II.