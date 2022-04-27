PIWC-Takoradi Men’s Ministry donates to Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital

The Men’s Ministry of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Takoradi has donated assorted items to the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in the Central Region.

The items, mainly food and sanitary products, included gallons of cooking oil, toiletries, washing powder and soap, bags of rice, soda drinks, boxes of chicken and bottles of water among others, worth GHC7,800.00.

They also sponsored the painting of the Hospital’s OPD Complex to the tune of GHC4,055.00.

The donation, which was made by the leadership of the Center and some members of PEMEM, formed part of the “Possessing the Nation” agenda of the Church of Pentecost.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Center and PEMEM, Pastor Daniel Okyei Boakye, Resident Minister of PIWC Takoradi, said the donation was to emulate Christ who sacrificed His life through death, burial and resurrection for mankind.

“As Christ remembered us so are we also remembering our brothers and sisters who have been admitted at the Ankaful Psychiatry Hospital by presenting these gifts”, he emphasized.

The leader of PEMEM, Elder Stephen Kwabena Acheampong, indicated that the items and the money were made possible through the contributions of the members of the Men’s Ministry.

He also thanked the Management of the Hospital for their collaboration and support.

Mr Bismark Tuffour, the Deputy Director of the Hospital and Madam Kate Quarshie, Protocol Officer, on behalf of the Hospital, thanked the team for the timely donation.