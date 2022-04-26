PIX&TED Bank Transfer and Advcash are Now Supported on KuCoin

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has announced that it collaborated with Capitual to offer the PIX&TED payment services for BRL deposit and withdrawal in Brazil, and KuCoin also integrated Advcash to offer a new method for depositing and withdrawing assets onto user wallets. The addition is to be made with a focus on Eastern European and Latin American users.





KuCoin supports the Advcash service and Capitual, a channel company, to allow its users to buy digital assets using local currencies. The Advcash service is intended to cater to the growing Eastern European user base in the future, as well as markets in Asia Minor. The Capitual channel company will be directed at users from the Brazilian market, which has been experiencing considerable growth in adoption rates.

At present, the KuCoin exchange has completed the service integration testing of Advcash and Capitual, and provides smooth and stable services. The main purpose of the integration is to provide users of KuCoin with a higher degree of convenience in converting their local currencies into cryptocurrencies.

Capitual cooperates with local banks in Brazil that can support the PIX instant transfer system and TED regular transfers. The service relies on its native BRL token that users in Brazil can buy through PIX&TED and spend to purchase USDT. PIX is a system created by the Brazilian Central Bank for use with QR Codes, ensuring fast transfers and payments from one e-wallet to another in real-time.

“PIX is committed to bringing the fastest and most affordable deposit and withdrawal experience to KuCoin’s Brazilian users,” as stated by Capitual product manager Bob Lee.

The main advantages of using Capitual as an add-on to KuCoin will include zero fees for use of PIX&TED when depositing BRL, instant payments, a high degree of security, and high upper limits of deposits at 1 million BRL in a single transaction.

Advcash is an easy-to-use and flexible payment system for users of UAH, USD, EUR, GBP, RUB, and BRL. The service can quickly and easily transfer money in multiple legal tender currencies to all countries, except those on the sanctioned list. Advcash allows users to take advantage of zero fees, round-the-clock support, high convenience and security via mandatory KYC2, and an upper limit of 1 million in the selected currency in a single deposit.

“Advcash is catering to KuCoin users by providing them with a high level of service and convenience when it comes to a variety of European currencies,” as Advcash product manager Jackson Lau commented on the integration.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operation headquarters in Seychelles, offering over 600 digital assets, and currently provides spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About Capitual

Capitual is a multi-currency bank that makes the use of cryptocurrencies increasingly simple and safe for everyone. The service goes beyond digital banking, offering its users a wide range of financial services. Capitual allows for seamless transfers and exchange of multiple currencies instantaneously as well as monitoring of transactions and management of gains on the safest and most reliable platform available. The company is focused on delivering a financially healthy ecosystem across 46 countries via a convenient mobile application and an intuitive, elegant interface.

To find out more, visit https://www.capitual.com.

