Pizzaman-Chickenman Introduces Quick Self-Service Ordering for Hungry Diners

Imagine walking into Pizzaman-Chickenman and skipping the long queues to order your favourite meal. Well, now you can! Pizzaman-Chickenman has revolutionised the dining experience by introducing a hassle-free self-service option. With just a quick scan of a unique QR code using your smartphone, you can place your order directly to the chefs in the kitchen. This innovative approach saves you time and lets you enjoy your meal sooner.

Pizzaman-Chickenman boasts over 60 branches scattered across Ghana, making it accessible to food enthusiasts everywhere. Whether you’re craving the savory Chickenman Ghana Rice and Stew Noodles or the mouthwatering Dukeman Pizza, Pizzaman-Chickenman ensures that every bite is a delightful experience.

However, amidst the convenience of self-service ordering, there’s a cautionary note to be sounded. With the rise of online impersonators, it’s crucial to remain vigilant when placing orders. Remember, Pizzaman-Chickenman upholds a strict policy: No Food, No Payment. If something seems amiss, don’t hesitate to verify the authenticity of the platform before making any transactions.

So, whether you decide to visit any of their branches, call us on 0302753430, or connect with us on Instagram @pizzamanchickenman, rest assured that ordering with Pizzaman-Chickenman is a breeze. Indulge in the deliciousness of our menu, crafted with love and care, and experience firsthand why Pizzaman-Chickenman continues to captivate the hearts and taste buds of customers across Ghana.