Pizzaman Chickenman – Lunch Time Initiative Transforming Everyday Lives in Ghana

Pizzaman Chickenman believes food is more than just a meal—it’s an experience, a moment of joy, and a way to bring people together. That belief gave birth to the Lunch Time Initiative, a movement that has gone beyond just serving meals to making a real humanitarian impact. Since its launch in August 2023, Lunch Time has been a way for the brand to show appreciation to hardworking individuals, support communities, and foster connections through good food.

Touching Lives Across Ghana

The journey with Lunch Time has taken Pizzaman Chickenman to numerous places, from Hospitals, corporate offices, homes, and even to the bustling streets and markets of Ghana. Some of the incredible places visited include Police Stations, Kumasi Prisons, 37 Military Hospital Pediatric Ward, KATH, Voltic Ghana, Enterprise Life Insurance, Ghana National Fire Service, Glovo, Bolt Food, Market Women in Accra, Media Houses, Kumasi PZ Boys, DWP Academy, Ghana Customs Division, and schools. Each visit represents a heartfelt gesture to show gratitude, appreciation, and support to the people who make Ghana thrive.

These visits are not about business; they are about impact. Every single meal shared during Lunch Time is fully covered by the brand, without any cost to the recipients. The teams travel with one goal, that’s to bring warmth, joy, and nourishment to the people who make Ghana great.

Lunch Time in Their Regional Expansion

As Pizzaman Chickenman expands to 90 branches nationwide, its commitment to this initiative has only grown stronger. During the recent expansion drive, Frank Poku Duah, Head of Customer Relations and host of Lunch Time, led the team to visit workplaces, media houses , schools, and state-owned agencies. This reinforced the brand’s mission of making good food accessible to all while uplifting the communities that have embraced them.

More Than Food: A Humanitarian Mission

Lunch Time is more than just a corporate outreach—it is a humanitarian effort. In a world where many struggle to afford a meal, every plate of food given away is a statement of care and solidarity. The branches do not seek profit from these visits; they operate on the principle of giving back with no strings attached. This initiative is about standing with the people, sharing in their struggles, and reminding them that they are valued.

As this journey continues, Pizzaman Chickenman looks forward to expanding its reach, touching more lives, and making a difference—one meal at a time. Because at Pizzaman Chickenman, they don’t just serve food; they serve love.