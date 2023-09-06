Pizzaman-Chickenman signs AMG Deuces as a brand ambassador

In an exciting and unexpected move, Pizzaman-Chickenman proudly unveiled Ghanaian social media influencer, AMG Deuces, as the new brand ambassador on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at their head office in Osu.

Pizzaman Chickeman has been a favorite among Ghanaians since it started operations in Ghana in 2020. Their menu boasts a wide array of options, ranging from various pizza varieties to their renowned Ghana jollof and fried rice.





AMG Deuces, known for its vibrant presence in the world of social media and entertainment, brings a fresh and dynamic perspective to the brand. This partnership promises to enhance Pizzaman-Chickenman’s visibility and reach within the Ghanaian market and beyond.

“We are ecstatic to have AMG Deuces join the Pizzaman-Chickenman family as our brand ambassador. Over here, it’s all love. We’re looking forward to having a great moment with you and your followers,” said Nii Antiye Amoo Quaye, Head of Marketing & Branding, Pizzaman-Chickenman.

When asked about the collaboration, Pizzaman-Chickenman expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m beyond thrilled to be Working with a big company like Pizzaman-Chikenman has always been a dream. Just like in the kitchen, they strive for perfection in every aspect of their work, and that’s something I deeply resonate with. Together, we’ll cook up something extraordinary! AMG Deuces, said.

Stay tuned as Pizzaman-Chickenman and AMG Deuces embark on this exciting journey together, creating delicious memories and fostering a deeper connection with the vibrant Ghanaian food culture.

Customers can order by calling their hotline; 0302753430 or texting them via Whatsapp on 0553871228. Check out their menu via menu.ceqalimited.com