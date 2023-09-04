Pizzaman Chickenman’s Growth Spurt: 3 New Outlets to Satisfy Accra’s Cravings

CEQA FOOD and BEVERAGES, popularly known as Pizzaman-Chickenman, currently the biggest indigenous quick-service restaurant chain, has unveiled three new outlets on September 1, 2023.

This development comes on the heels of the brand’s expansion plan, which is in full gear. Mr. Boakye Yiadom, founder and CEO of the brand, hinted at a more elaborate plan to cover every corner of the capital with their red and white colors in due time and their intentions to open branches in other parts of the country. “We are definitely on course to open our outlets in other parts of the country; it’s our hope that every community in Ghana has a Pizzaman Chickenman branch sooner than later, and we are looking forward to opening 2 or 3 branches outside Kumasi and Accra before the year ends. He stated this at the launch of the newest branches at Oyarifa, Tabora, and Kwabenya.

This opening increases their tally to 43 outlets in Accra and Kumasi alone. “We have been getting calls to open in other cities, but we are steadily placing the brand in the two biggest cities in the country, then who knows where next?

With their delicious meals and bites, Pizzaman Chickenman has won the hearts of Ghanaians over the past three years. Their menu options range from many different pizza types to their popular Ghanaian Efie Jollof and fried rice.

In his remarks, the Customer Relations Manager of the restaurant chain, Frank Poku Duah, said, “We are happy that as days go by we get closer to our amazing customers, and we will continue to entreat all our customers to be very cautious when trying to patronize us online, because there are some unscrupulous people who are impersonating Pizzaman-Chickenman who are defrauding our innocent customers each and every day. Always keep in mind that the company’s policy is Payment After Delivery.

Customers can order by calling their hotline; 0302753430 or texting them via Whatsapp on 0553871228. Check out their menu via menu.ceqalimited.com

For more information about PizzaMan-ChickenMan’s reach out to them on their Social media platforms; Instagram – @pizzamanchickenman , Twitter – @pizzamanghana, Facebook – Pizzaman ChickenMan, TikTok – @pizzamanchickenman_ , Threads – @pizzamanchickenman