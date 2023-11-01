Pizzaman-Chickenman’s Innovative Mobile App ‘CHRIS B’ Redefines Convenience

Pizzaman-Chickenman, one of Ghana’s most renowned fast-food chains, has made a groundbreaking move by launching its first mobile app, “CHRIS B,” on November 1, 2023. With 51 locations across Ghana, this dynamic initiative places the world of fast food right at your fingertips. The app has been designed to offer a seamless and convenient food ordering experience while safeguarding customers from scammers who impersonate the brand on various online platforms.

The Pizzaman-Chickenman mobile app “CHRIS B” is now available on both the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android), aiming to cater to the tech-savvy customer’s desire for quick access to delicious cuisine. This not only aligns with international fast-food industry standards but also protects loyal patrons from online impostors attempting to deceive them.

Key Features of the Pizzaman-Chickenman Mobile App:

User-Friendly Interface: The app is equipped with an intuitive design, ensuring easy navigation through the menu and effortless order placement. Customization Options: Recognizing that each customer has unique preferences, the app allows users to personalise their orders, ensuring they receive their favourite dishes just the way they like them. Secured Payment Options: The app provides secure payment methods, including credit/debit cards, mobile money, and other options like Hubtel, G-Money, and Zeepay. Tack Order: Customers can track their orders in real-time, offering transparency and assurance regarding the status of their delivery. Exclusive Deals and Promotions: App users will enjoy access to exclusive promotions and discounts, ensuring they receive the best value for their money. Quick and Reliable Delivery: Pizzaman-Chickenman is committed to delivering hot and fresh food to its customers. The app’s integrated delivery system guarantees swift and reliable service. Feedback and Support: The app features a dedicated section for customer feedback and support, allowing Pizzaman-Chickenman to continuously enhance its services based on customer input. Locate the Nearest Branch: Customers can easily find the nearest Pizzaman-Chickenman branch in their vicinity, adding an extra layer of convenience to their experience.

Pizzaman-Chickenman is enthusiastic about this digital endeavour and the potential it holds for transforming the fast-food experience in Ghana. “CHRIS B” prioritises user satisfaction, ease of use, and a delectable menu, all available right from the palm of your hand.

Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to earn instant points for every order they place through the app, which can be accumulated as discounts for future orders.

Hey, Pizzaman-Chicneman is giving new users Ghc10 to spend on the app immediately upon signing up.