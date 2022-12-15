Placing stones on cylinder lids dangerous – GNFS

Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I), Bismark Hosu-Porbley, Hohoe Municipal Fire Officer, has cautioned the public against the phenomena where they place stones on the lids of their cylinders with aim of preventing gas leakage.

He said cylinders, which developed faults, must be replaced to avoid leakages and explosions.

ADO I Hosu-Porbley in a media interaction said filled cylinders must not be placed at the same place with burners but if there was no space, there should be enough ventilation to foil any explosion.

“If there is a gas explosion, there is a multiplication of about 200 to 250 times as its expansion rate and it is something which is very dangerous.”

He noted that cylinders had expiry dates and people must not paint cylinders that that were rusted but change them.

ADO I Hosu-Porbley cautioned against the plugging of many heating appliances such as microwaves and heaters on the same extension board and make sure that they turned off appliances such as irons after usage.

He also called on people who burnt bushes to make sure fire belts were created, charcoal producers to make sure that they douse fire completely and smokers, disposed cigarettes properly.

Mr Hilarius Kofi Gockel, Hohoe Municipal Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), noted that it was important for the public to play an effective role in preventing man-made disasters.

He called on palm wine tappers to institute measures to put their fire under control to avoid Bush fires.

Mr Ernest Amedior, Hohoe Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), commended the GNFS for educating the public as enshrined in the Constitution.

He admonished the public to heed calls in preventing disasters.