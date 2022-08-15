Plan B FM inter-community soccer gala trophy goes to Bankuman FC

Bankuman Football Club based in Tema Newtown in the Greater Accra Region has won the maiden inter-community football gala organized by Tema-based multimedia Pan B FM at the Tema Sports stadium at the weekend.

The winner and the runner-up were awarded cash prizes, trophy, and some football accessories after the competition.

Bankuman FC beat Community Eleven FC 5 – 4 on penalties to pick the coveted trophy for the inter-community soccer gala at the finals.

The 2022 inter-community football showdown saw 32 teams from 32 communities locked horns for the ultimate prize at the Tema Sports Stadium.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr Richard Nana Adu Bhorneg Events and Promotions Manager, Plan B FM stated that the event was an initiative to support community football.

He noted that there have not been many events to help international scouts, coaches, and soccer fanatics identify great soccer talents so as to build up them for future prospects.

Mr. Bhorneg added that the inter-community tournament would offer young and ambitious footballers the platform to showcase their soccer talents to both local and international scouts.

According to him promoting, and supporting community football would help to unravel talented footballers for both national and international football duties.

Mr. Gabriel Godwin Kwao, Greater Accra Football Association Deputy Chairman was optimistic that Ghana would soon bounce back to its former football glory which caught both local and international attention.

Mr. Kwao revealed that the Ghana Football Association was ready to support events that were aimed at promoting and improving football in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the organizers of the inter-community football gala with a call on football lovers and the corporate world to support football for future prospects.