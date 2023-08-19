Plan for Change Ghana engages Saru community on climate smart agriculture

Plan for Change – Ghana, an NGO, has engaged stakeholders at Saru in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District as part of the implementation of the Promoting Climate Smart and Organic Agricultural Practices for Food Security and Socio-Economic Development project.

The community engagement was to interact with the people of the area as well as orient them on the nature of the project, and offer them opportunity to co-create the implementation process of the project.

The 12 month-long project, funded by the Global Environment Facility/Small Grants Programme (GEF/SGP), seeks to mitigate climate change impacts and biodiversity loss, galvanise rural organisational strength of self-help groups to enhance biodiversity conservation through climate smart agricultural practices.

The project, adopting inclusive approach, focuses on women empowerment, youth, and persons with disabilities’ participation.

Mr. Danyuam Eric Bandim, Executive Director of Plan for Change – Ghana, speaking during the engagement with the community members, said “The project will train small holder farmers on climate smart agricultural practices, support beneficiaries with alternative income generating activities as well as the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities at Saru in the Savannah Region.”

Mr. Bandim said “To transform the food systems while protecting the ecosystem for the future generation, we must work not only on policy, research and project implementation, but also on the inner drivers of individual, collective and institutional behaviours as farmers and direct beneficiaries of ecosystem services in our livelihood activities that have impact on the environment.”

He said, on that basis, Plan for Change – Ghana, through the project, would promote the cultivation of inner capacities – individual and collective awareness, mindsets, beliefs, values, worldviews, and associated qualities and skills – as a key complementary approach to activate the adaptation, implementation, and sustained impact of the project.

Participants thanked the organisation for targeting their community for the project.

Madam Tormaa Darchii, a resident, said she never knew women too could keep bees as alternative livelihood activity, and lauded the project, which would introduce them to new sources of income.

She was also happy that a tree nursery would be established in the area as part of the project.