Plan Inter-Gh organises tree planting exercise at Effutu Ateitu Osubon Panyin M/A school

Mr. Michael Takyi , Coordinator of Plan International Ghana (Inter-Gh), Central Programme Unit, Monitoring and Evaluation, has called on students to aim higher and learn to become responsible adults to contribute positively towards national development.

He made the call on behalf of Mr. Sulemana Gbana, Central Programme Unit Manager at a tree planting exercise the Unit embarked on in collaboration with Effutu Directorate of the Ghana Education Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) at Effutu Ateitu-Osobonpanyin M/A, Basic School.

A total of 30 seedlings of Acacia Trees were planted by the students around the school compound under the supervision of officials from the GES, NADMO, Plan Inter-Gh and teachers in the school.

Similar tree planting exercises were done in some schools in the Awutu-Senya District.

Mr Takyi, said trees played vital role in human lives, providing fresh air for breathing and mitigating climate change as well as economic values for development.

According him, the exercise formed part of Plan Ghana’s contribution towards the Greening Ghana project by the government and also to help make the school environment conducive for teaching and learning.

He stated that Plan Inter-Gh has been working in the country to support children, particularly the most marginalized, to exercise their rights.

“We are relentless in driving change to advance children’s rights, promote free, equal access to quality education for all children among others, by working together with children, young people, our supporters and partners in the communities in which we are working in”, he stated.

Mr Takyi urged the students, particularly, girls to take their destiny into their own hands and concentrate on their education to help achieve their future dreams.

He advised them to eschew bad company, not to allow anyone to intimidate them and also to be bold to say ‘NO’ to sex, while schooling to acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to help them be self-sufficient in future.

The Coordinator, urged them to properly nurture, preserve and protect the trees to grow to serve as windbreaks and stop erosion which contributed to land degradation after each downpour.

“You are to be ambassadors of tree planting, sensitize your parents, brothers and sister on the need for them to say ‘NO’ to indiscriminate cutting of trees and to join the tree planting crusade to help protect the environment from degradation, he added.