Plan International Ghana assists flood victims in West Mamprusi Municipality

Plan International Ghana, an independent humanitarian non-profit organisation, has presented relief items to flood victims in the Zanguga community in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The items, worth GHS143,000.00, included aqua tabs for water purification, drinking water, mosquito nets and repellents, disposable sanitary pads, diapers, boxes of key soap, washing powder, bags of rice, gari, beans, corn flour, tombrown, powdered milk, Sugar, cooking oil, salt, tinned tomatoes, and dried fish.

The items were distributed to 130 households in the community.

Mr Kamaldeen Yazeed Iddrisu, Programme Coordinator, Plan International Ghana, Northern Programme Influencing and Impact Area Office, Tamale, who handed over the items to the victims in the community, said the gesture was to help alleviate their plight.

About two months ago, some communities in the North East Region, including the West Mamprusi Municipality were hit by flood disaster resulting in washing away of houses, farms and destruction to lives and property.

Mr Iddrisu said, “When disaster strikes, it mostly affects children and women since they are the vulnerable in society. So, these items are specifically geared towards supporting them to come back to their normal lives.”

Mr John Kweku Alhassan, North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, who spoke on behalf of the North East Regional Minister, expressed gratitude to Plan International Ghana for the immense support, saying it had come at the right time as most of the victims had lost property to the floods.

He gave assurance that the items would be distributed fairly to the affected victims to ensure that the purpose for the donation would be realised.

Mr Aziz Dingade, the Assembly Member for Minima Electoral Area, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary flood victims at Zanguga community, thanked Plan International Ghana for the gesture, expressing hope that the organisation would receive more support from its partners to extend the gesture to other affected communities in the municipality.