Plan International Ghana Enhances Learning Environment with Furniture Donation to Schools

Plan International Ghana has donated age-appropriate furniture to ten schools in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East region, aiming to improve the educational experience for students.

The donation includes 176 sets of tables and chairs, which will provide students with a more conducive and supportive environment for learning.

Among the schools benefiting from the donation are Tinguri Pope John’s R/C Primary A and B, which received 144 chairs and 72 tables. Other early childhood institutions like Mimima M/A KG, Boayini M/A KG, and Sagadugu R/C KG received 72 chairs and 36 tables. Additionally, 17 sets of tables and chairs were distributed to Diani Presby KG, Zanguwa M/A KG, Gbani R/C, Guabulga M/A KG, and Manga M/A KG.

Kamaldeen Iddrisu Yazeed, Northern Regional Programme Coordinator for Plan International Ghana, presented the furniture at Tinguri Pope John’s R/C KG. He emphasized that the organization’s goal is to advance children’s rights and equality for girls, noting that inadequate age-appropriate furniture has been a significant challenge. He further highlighted that the donation would improve the learning environment for students and enhance teaching and learning in the region.

Abunbe Zakari, the West Mamprusi Municipal Education Public Relations Officer, expressed his gratitude for the donation, acknowledging that a proper learning environment is key to effective education. He thanked Plan International Ghana for its continued support in improving the quality of education in the community.

The donation reflects Plan International Ghana’s ongoing commitment to enhancing education in underserved areas and ensuring that children, especially girls, have the tools and environment they need to succeed academically.