Plan International Ghana’s 2025 Media Training Workshop is currently underway in Ho, Volta Region, bringing together journalists and media practitioners from across the country.

The three-day workshop, themed “Amplifying Voices: Storytelling with Integrity and Impact,” aims to enhance journalists’ ability to report on child rights, gender equality, and development issues with greater accuracy and impact.

In his opening remarks, Constant Tchona, Country Director of Plan International Ghana, underscored the crucial role of the media in advocating for the rights of marginalized children, particularly girls.

“Our common cause remains the well-being of children, human rights, and gender equality. At the current pace, it will take 131 years to achieve gender equality. If we do not intensify our efforts, the progress we have made over the decades will be lost,” he stated.

Tchona emphasized the need for journalists to use their platforms to amplify the voices of vulnerable groups and highlight grassroots efforts driving positive change in Ghanaian communities.

“You will not only learn about our work in theory but also witness its impact first-hand. Beyond discussions, you will visit communities and see real-life transformations—how children’s lives are changing and how communities are creating enabling environments for them to thrive,” he added.

A key feature of the workshop is a field trip to four rural communities in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, where participants will engage with local stakeholders and document stories of transformation.

As part of its Country Strategy, Plan International Ghana seeks to strengthen partnerships with the media to ensure impactful storytelling that advocates for children’s rights, gender equality, and inclusive development.

Plan International Ghana’s Key Priorities

Regina Asamoah, Communications and Influencing Specialist at Plan International Ghana, outlined the organization’s priorities in Ghana, emphasizing efforts to create safer communities, improve education, and enhance economic opportunities for families.

“All our projects align with our Country Strategy, which runs until 2027. Our first priority is creating safe communities for children, ensuring they are protected from all forms of violence. Secondly, we focus on quality, inclusive education and youth skills training to give children the opportunity to learn. Lastly, we support families to earn more and manage their resources better so their children can thrive,” she explained.

A key initiative driving economic empowerment is the Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA), which Plan International Ghana has introduced in nearly all its project communities.

“This initiative has transformed lives. Families, especially women, are now able to save, access loans, and invest in their businesses. When you visit these communities, you’ll hear remarkable stories of how this has improved their livelihoods,” Asamoah noted.

She urged journalists to take an interest in the VSLA model, as it has been widely adopted by other organizations—though not always credited to Plan International Ghana.

“For the media, International Ghana has been a key driver of theLA initiative. We you to highlight its impact while telling the stories of the communities benefiting from it she added.

At the end of the training, participants are expected to form a journalist platform dedicated to amplifying child-centered stories, fostering advocacy, and shaping public discourse on gender and development issues in Ghana.

The workshop continues in the coming days with interactive sessions, expert-led discussions, and field visits aimed at deepening participants’ understanding of Plan International Ghana’s interventions.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh