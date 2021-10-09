Plan International Ghana launches affordable Internet Access and Life Skills for youth in Koforidua

Plan International Ghana has launched a new project to create digital and vocational skills through enabling, inclusive access and active use of the internet as well as E-service in the TVET sector.

The project seeks to bridge the technological gaps in the educational system which has been exposed by the Coronavirus pandemic and the most affected is the TVET sector which is already under-connected, underfunded and lacks access to the internet and other technological infrastructure and tools.

The project dubbed “Affordable Internet Access and Life Skills for youth in Koforidua (Bluetown project)” is estimated to benefit over 2500 students, teachers from Koforidua Technical Institute, and Hyundai-Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Technical Institute, and several surrounding communities.

The launch of the Bluetown project which took place at the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua coincided with a stakeholder engagement to address some challenges the implementing agency had encountered in the two beneficiary institutes.

Giving an overview of the project at the stakeholder engagement, the Project Supervisor, Mrs. Esenam Ahiadorme explained that the project duration is nine months but was quick to add that it is a pilot project been funded by the ministry of foreign affairs of Denmark.

According to her Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure for the two beneficiary Tvet institutes and its immediate surroundings, provision of internet data for 1000 students and as well as setting up 50 unemployed

“The Bluetown project’s overall objective is to contribute to the utilization of technology to change the learning paradigm of teachers and students and improvement of their digital skills through installation of ICT infrastructure and also develop digital platforms for sharing teaching and learning materials” Mrs. Ahiadorme reiterated.

She disclosed that some teachers who will be handling the digital platform will all be given free tablets and data to ensure smooth implementation of the project.

“The successful outcome of this pilot project will be a deciding factor to determine whether we will scale it up to cover more Tvet institutions we are often neglected”. Mrs. Ahiadorme hinted.

According to the Project Supervisor, the E-learning platform which is making it possible to enable inclusive and affordable access and active use of the internet as well as e-services in the under-connected TVET sector is being powered by Bluetown Ghana, a broadband service provider.

In his welcome address the Eastern Regional team Lead at Plan International, Mr. Ben Akuamoah-Boateng told the gathering that his outfit has been working in Ghana to support children, particularly the most marginalized, to exercise their rights for over 25 years.

He explained further saying “we have been working in 637 communities, the majority of which are rural, and our work has impacted the lives of 480,000 children”.

The Eastern Regional team Lead disclosed that his outfit works with partners to create safe communities for children that are free from all forms of violence through its child protection programs.

“Our work also ensures children have the opportunity to learn through our quality, basic, inclusive education program and also support families to earn more money and manage it better so their children can thrive.” He added.

Story & pictures by: Franklin Asare-Donkoh