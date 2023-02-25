Plan International Ghana launches IPADEV project in Jasikan

More than 18,668 residents from 10 communities in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti region, have benefited directly from Plan International Ghana’s Integrated Package for Sustainable Development (IPADEV) project.

The IPADEV project entails the construction of water facilities (hand pumps, Mechanised Systems, Pipe extensions) in 10 communities in addition with the construction of 10 girl-friendly institutional ultramodern toilets.

The 10 beneficiary communities are Koesim, Ketsi Nkwanta, Atwereboana, Atonkor, and Akaa.

The rest are Asele, Lekanti, Nanankor, Udey, and Dzoku.

Aside from that number, there are about 36,000 estimated community members, who will also benefit indirectly from the project.

The 18,668 direct beneficiary community members include 10,094 school children, made up of 4,957 boys, and 5,137 girls from ten public schools.

Mr William Dormapielle, Coordinator of the Integrated Water Sanitation and Hygiene (IWASH) programme of Plan International Ghana, who took stakeholders through various stages and components of the IPADEV project, at the official launch and start-up meeting.

He explained that the initiative sought to contribute to creating a resilient and protective environment both at home and at school for better health and learning outcomes for children, especially girls, through equitable access to and effective utilisation of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), Education, Health Facilities, and Services by January 2026.

Mr Dormapielle said some key activities to be implemented under the project is the implementation of Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) in all 10 project communities, developing SMS platforms for monitoring the functionality of Water Systems Support for vulnerable households to construct and own improved latrines.

“There is also a component for conducting menstrual hygiene education in targeted schools and communities as well as provision of reusable sanitary pads to school girls,” he said.

“Our expectations are that at the end of the IPADEV project, residents in the selected communities will have improved access and utilisation of safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene,” Dormapielle added.

The project coordinator added further that there would be Improved access and usage of basic school hygiene facilities by vulnerable children especially adolescent girls for better learning outcomes in the ten selected communities-

Improved access and use of basic health facilities and services at school and community levels and improved access to and usage of gender-responsive Early Childhood Care and Development resources by parents and caregivers.

The project Coordinator also said the initiative aims also at giving support to the following organizations, the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) for WASH research and advocacy at the national level, the Ghana WASH Journalists Network (GWJN) to deliver WASH messages, engage the private sector for the promotion of appropriate household latrine technologies.

Mr Dormapielle said the project would organise hygiene promotion campaigns, support the Environmental Health and Sanitation Directorate to conduct monitoring of project communities as well as to collaborate effectively with the MSWR in the implementation of the project and other national level events.

The IPADEV project is being implemented by Plan International Ghana, a Non-governmental Organisation with funding support from the German National Office (GNO).

Present at the launch were the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Mr Kofi Adams, Jasikan Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Oheneba Apau Danquah, Chiefs, Queen mothers, Assembly Members, other stakeholders, and staff of the Jasikan Municipal Assembly.