Plan International Ghana, partners complete pilot project for affordable internet

Plan International Ghana and its collaborating partners have organised a closing ceremony to mark the end of a pilot project on affordable internet and life skills for young people in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

Plan International Denmark and Bluetown Ghana were among the partners who supported the project, which began in 2021 and aimed to bring internet access to the door stairs of Technical and Vocational Educational Training institutions.

The institutions in Eastern Region that benefited were Koforidua Technical Institute and Hyundai KOICA Technical Institute.

Students at Koforidua Technical Institute received Dell desktop computers and accessories, as well as internet connectivity and free monthly data, while those in Hyundai KOICA Technical Institute had internet connectivity and free monthly data.

Mrs Ahiadorme noted that the project had provided students with digital skills, as most knowledge-based activities rely heavily on the use of technology.

“Digital skills are those that enable people to use technology for a variety of purposes, such as working, learning, shopping, getting information, and participating in society,” she said.

“And without a computer and access to the internet, you cannot acquire such skills.”

At the closing ceremony, school officials expressed gratitude to the donors for their generosity and discussed potential sustainability plans for the use of the computers and internet infrastructure.

The plans included daily cleaning and troubleshooting of the computers; routine scanning of the computers; regular repair work; and educating students on computer maintenance culture.

Also deliberated were issues of gender sensitization to get more girls interested in learning Information and Communication Technology (ICT); capacity building workshops for teachers; and creating cyber security awareness.

Madam Peace Dellali, Project Manager of Bluetown Ghana, stated that even though the pilot project ended this year, it would continue to provide free monthly data to teachers and approximately 1000 students until June 2023.

Plan International Ghana creates safe communities for children free of all forms of violence and ensures children have the opportunity to learn through a quality, basic, inclusive education programme and youth skills training.