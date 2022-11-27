Plan International Ghana provides multipurpose classroom block to Kwamoso Presby School

Plan International Ghana has provided a fully furnished six-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities to the Kwamoso Presbyterian School in the Akuapem North Municipality of Eastern Region to help bridge the school infrastructure deficit in the area.

The newly constructed building features a library where children can access contemporary books and other reading materials, as well as an ICT laboratory furnished with computers, a laptop and projector, as well as a head teacher’s office and staff common room.

The leaders of the Kwamoso Community, Plan International Ghana officials, Ghana Education Service Office in the Akuapem North Municipality, and the Presbyterian Church were pleased with the successful completion of the school block, as it will boost teaching and learning.

Mr Barima Asiedu-Larbi, the Akuapem Municipal Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to Plan International Ghana for the assistance, saying the facility will help reduce the deficit in school infrastructure.

“The Plan Ghana effort has been very phenomenal in the lives of many rural parents and school going children; we will forever be indebted to you,” he said, and appealed for more support.

Mr Asiedu-Larbi urged both school officials and community members to protect the facility.

“You should not hesitate to report any defect to the Municipal Education Office for the necessary action to be taken to remedy the situation.”

Mr Solomon Tesfamariam, Plan International Ghana Country Director, said he was unhappy when the project was not completed last year as scheduled, but quickly added: “Today, as I was driving in, I saw a newly constructed school, and I am extremely happy.”

“…We can educate Ghanaian children in such a beautiful, clean, well-constructed facility, and I really hope and pray many Ghanaian children, not only those who are currently going to school, but in the future many children will be educated and have access to a wonderful educational facility.”

Mr Tesfamariam said Denmark, Canada, and other countries provided funding to construct the school and all the ancillary facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

He said head teacher’s office and staff common room would allow teachers to reunite, reflect, discuss, and come up with new ways to improve the school system, while the ICT lab would help the pupils to become digital.

He commended the district education office, traditional leaders, teachers, parents, and volunteers for their outstanding partnership that resulted in the successful birth of the state-of-the-art school block.

Mr Nicholas Kwaku Darko, the Deputy Director of Education in Charge of Supervision and Monitoring, Akuapem North Municipality, commended Plan Ghana for the continuous educational support, including the “Be Smart” project it provided.

He called on the people to be vigilant to prevent stealing of the computers, adding: “We are pleading with the people of Kwamoso to be vigilant as watchdogs for this project.”

“Let’s be vigilant in protecting these computers from theft so that our children’s education does not suffer.”

Mr George Koranteng, Head Teacher at Kwamoso Presby School, told the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines that the project was started in 2015 but was halted to make room for an ultramodern health centre.

He said Plan International Ghana returned in 2019 and completed it this year.

“Prior to the construction the school had 50 to 55 students in a class when we were only supposed to have a maximum of 35,” he said.

“So this project has come to ease pressure on classrooms and teachers.”

The Chief of Kwamoso, Nana Kwame Donkor Kissiedu II, Akrahene of Akuapem, applauded the collaborative efforts of the community members for the successful completion of the school.

A project maintenance fund was established to oversee the upkeep of the school building and associated facilities, while hardworking community members were honoured.