Plane Crashes Into Woods Near Airport in California, Number Aboard Unknown

An airplane crashed into a wooded area next to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in eastern California with an undetermined number of passengers onboard, the Truckee Police Department said in a statement.

“The Twin Turbo Jet CHALLENGER 605 aircraft was on approach for landing to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it impacted heavily treed terrain adjacent to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport along Reynolds Way. No structures or persons on the ground were impacted or harmed in the crash. The number of passengers and crew on board is undetermined at this time,” the release said on Monday.

The crash ignited a fire that has since been contained and poses no threat to the nearby town of Truckee, according to police.

The Truckee-Tahoe Airport announced that it will be closed until Tuesday morning due to the crash.