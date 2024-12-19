Planned March for Techiman South Parliamentary Results Cancelled Due to Police Unavailability

A planned march to urge the Electoral Commission (EC) to declare the parliamentary results of the Techiman South Constituency has been cancelled due to the unavailability of police personnel.

The march, which was set to take place in Techiman, was organized by the Concerned Youth of Techiman in response to the EC’s delay in declaring the results following allegations of misconduct by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The controversy surrounding the Techiman South results stems from claims that some NDC supporters engaged in violent acts at the divisional police command where the collation of the results was underway. Reports indicated that they set fire to pink sheets and ballot papers, shot at EC materials, and held journalists hostage. The incident led to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) seeking refuge in a washroom for safety.

A large number of Techiman residents had expressed their intention to join the peaceful demonstration, but the last-minute cancellation of the march left many disappointed. Adusei Poku, convener of the Concerned Youth of Techiman, explained during a media briefing on Wednesday that the Regional Police Command had raised concerns about the availability of adequate security personnel, particularly in light of increased public safety demands during the festive season.

“We held a meeting with the Regional Police Command to discuss our security needs for the demonstration. During this meeting, they expressed their concerns regarding the availability of enough personnel,” Poku stated.

It is currently unclear when the protest will be rescheduled. The parliamentary results for Techiman South are still disputed between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC, with both parties claiming victory. The Electoral Commission has indicated plans to re-collate the results to resolve the issue, but the opposition party has strongly opposed this move.