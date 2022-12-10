Planning Technicians urged to promote orderly, sustainable human settlement

Mr Charles Allan Gyimah, National Chairman of Planning Technicians Association of Ghana (PTAG) has urged all spatial managers and practitioners to work to promote a functional, orderly and a sustainable human settlement to enhance spatial planning.

He therefore encouraged members to be abreast with all spatial planning Laws and Regulations to be effective and efficient in the professional administration of land and planning.

“Be empowered by the Acts and Regulations including the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925), the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), the National Building Regulations 1996, (LI 1630) among other spatial planning manuals,” to make a difference as spatial managers.

Mr Gyimah was addressing the PTAG, formerly Town and Country Planning Department, annual delegates conference in Ho.

The conference brought together Regional, Metropolitan, Municipal and District leaders of town planning technicians across the country under the theme, “Enhancing Spatial Planning and Development Control in Our Dispensation.”

“Let us be mindful of the Service Delivery Standards, Code of Conduct and Protocols of the various institutions, agencies and departments planners work with.

As expected of us, let us all be professional, effective, and efficient in the performance of our mandated responsibilities knowing that we will be held accountable someday.”

Mr Gyimah defined spatial planning as a process of ordering development of land to promote social, economic, cultural, and physical activities to benefit present and future generations.

“Though Spatial Planning has augmented orderly settlement growth through the development of residential, commercial, industrial and other land uses in Ghana over the years,” Mr Gyimah however lamented the rate and extent to which land is currently being used in an unplanned manner in the peri-urban areas defeating the process of planning.

“It is time the actors of spatial planning and physical development up their game and avoid making the same mistakes.”

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, asked the Association to work within their administrative mandate, and code of ethics devoid of “favouring friends and relatives against others.”

He urged members to be diligent, avoid ‘cutting corners’ as those who indulged in unprofessional conduct are most likely to face punishment.

He urged the members to accept postings to the Volta enclave as one of the bustling cosmopolitan areas in the country, where their safety is paramount.

Mr Seth Agbi, District Chief Executive of South Tongu, called for greater collaboration between surveyors and spatial managers to promote orderly and sustainable settlements that meet international standards.

“Always liaise with the physical and planning technicians,” he added.

The DCE, who was a town planning officer, prior to his appointment urged his colleagues to

join forces to protect lands, especially public ones.

Warlord of Ho-Ahoe, Togbe Adase V, speaking on behalf of traditional rulers said, PTAG must intensify public awareness creation as a first call for demystifying misconceptions associated with land administration and physical planning.

He said proper layouts beautifies settlements and it behooves spatial planners to do the rights things always.