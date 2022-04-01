Plans Are Advanced For Renovations Of Akatsi Hospital – MP

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South, has indicated his commitment to urgently intervene to renovate the recently burnt theatre of the Akatsi Municipal Hospital.

He revealed the Municipal Engineer had been tasked to expedite moves to commence the repair works to that effect.

Mr Ahiafor made this disclosure to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after an engagement with management of the hospital.

He also expressed his desire to keep showing his utmost love to his constituents saying, “I will not allow any individual or any political party to jeopardize our safety.”

Mr Ahiafor also pledged to fulfill every financial demand for the completion of the repair works which was expected to commence on Friday, April 1.

Dr Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital in an interview with the GNA, expressed gratitude to Mr Ahiafor and Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South who also played some key roles in putting the unit to order, for their swift response.

“It is such an unfortunate thing that at this imminent time, our municipal theatre got burnt and machines totally shut down hence forcing us not to offer any surgical procedure for now.

“Fortunately, we called MP and he directed the Municipal Engineer to commence work on it. He is always quick to respond to these issues and he’s been very helpful to us. God Bless him,” Dr Bonsu said.

The Surgical Theatre of the Akatsi South Municipal Hospital was gutted by fire on Saturday, March 26.

The cause of the fire was attributed to an electrical fault in the building.