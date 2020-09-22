Plans to allow a limited number of fans back into English football grounds have been put on hold as part of the British government’s new measures to stop the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Britain is currently reporting around 4,000 new coronavirus cases every day, prompting the government to tighten restrictions on the number of people allowed to meet, forcing pubs to close at 10 pm and according to Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove on Tuesday, the plan to allow fans into grounds from October 1st will also be put on hold.

“It was the case that we were looking at a staged program of more people returning (to grounds)… We’re looking at how we can for the moment pause that program,” Gove told the BBC.

“What we do want to do is to make sure that when circumstances allow, we get more people back. We have to look at sporting events with caution,” he added.

Meanwhile Tottenham’s third round Carabao Cup tie away to Leyton Orient, which was scheduled for Tuesday night, has been postponed after a series of positive coronavirus tests at the League Two outfit.

Orient have had to shut their training ground, while players from the club’s last two rivals, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle, will also undergo an extra round of tests.