Plans to provide Ghanaians with potable water underway – Cecilia Dapaah

The Government, through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, is working hard to ensure all Ghanaians have access to potable water, Madam Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has said.

She said all communities, including Ave Dakpa, would have improved water supply through the Community Water and Sanitation Agency and would rehabilitate the water supply systems, expand and manage them to meet demands.

Madam Dapaah said this when Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, asked if the Ministry had any plans to provide district capitals with sustainable water supply systems and if so what was the programme for Ave Dakpa, the Akasti North District capital.

“Mr Speaker, Ave Dakpa is served with safe water provided by the Government of Ghana in 2008, through funding from the Danish International Development Agency,” she said.

“Mr Speaker, water is supplied from two boreholes into an elevated concrete storage tank of 50m³ volume. The Water Supply System has 10 standpipes and 61 household connections. In consonance with the prevailing policy at the time, the community through the District Assembly, took over the management of the water system,” she said.

Madam Dapaah said as a result of the alleged mismanagement by the Water and Sanitation Management Team within the community, the District Assembly had taken charge of the day-to-day operation of the water system, adding: “We hope things will improve.”