Plans to revitalize Neoplan Ghana Limited underway

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has toured the defunct manufacturing plant of the Neoplan Ghana Limited in Kumasi, assuring that his Administration will see to the revival of the company.

The objective, he said, was to bring the company back to life to boost the country’s transport industry.

Neoplan Ghana Limited, one of the country’s oldest transport companies, was very vibrant in the 1970s, contributing substantially to the local economy through its value chain.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, interacting with the Management of the company, said he had commissioned the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) to deepen the processes in reviving the defunct manufacturing plant.

Currently, the Ministry is considering capturing the company under the government’s ‘One District, One Factory (1D1F)’ Programme, to give it a lifeline.

President Akufo-Addo said the government had resolved to resource local companies to create jobs and wealth for the people.

Under the ‘1D1F’ initiative, the government has retooled more than one hundred Ghanaian industries as part of the agenda to strengthen them for socio-economic growth

Mr Alan Kyeremanten, Minister of Trade and Industry, hinted that Management of Neoplan Ghana Limited had officially submitted an application for consideration under the ‘1D1F’.

“Government is giving the necessary attention to this request,” he noted, saying building a resilient economy was the way to go as Ghana sought to achieve self-reliance.