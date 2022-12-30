Plans to undertake spiritual cleansing in Gbi withdraw

The Gbi Traditional Council, Hohoe has withdrawn its plans to undertake an annual spiritual cleansing of the Area.

The customary practice, which included traditional drumming and other sacred rituals was scheduled from 2300 hours of Saturday, December 31, this year to 0400 hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The cleansing would have occurred during the above period with total lights out and restriction on human and vehicular movement, animal movement and noisemaking in the Area.

However, Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council, in a release referencing the earlier communique, said he deemed it fit to put on hold the annual spiritual cleansing of the Area.

The release said the decision was in furtherance of various considerations and to ease the tension and outcry regarding the short notice.

“This is in no way to suggest that we are abandoning our traditions and customs.”

The release also gave green light to normal activities pertaining to December 31 cross over night to be observed without any restrictions.

“I hope all stakeholders will accept the maturity that has gone into the deliberations leading to the annulment and withdrawal,” the release concluded.