Plant trees on your farms to prevent erosion – Farmers advised

Farmers have been advised to plant more trees on their farms to prevent erosion and keep the soil fertilized.

Mr Philip Atiim, Project Manager at Catholic Relief Services (CRS), said planting of trees and engaging in mixed farming improved productivity and helped in climate change adaptation.

He gave the advice during a field trip dialogue with farmers, as part of the Northern Ghana Restoration Initiative and the Regreening Africa Project in the Mion District.

The project, being implemented by the CRS with funding from the European Union, sought to create a sustained approach to reversing land degradation and integrating food production through agroforestry.

Mr Atiim said the project was being implemented in the Northern and Upper East Regions, with other partners such as World Vision Ghana, ICRAF Sahel and National and Local Governments, targeting 90,000 hectares, and 40,000 households.

He said tree planting also increased air quality by filtering pollutants like heavy dust particles in the household.

Mr Yahaya Imoro, a Farmer at Ndinyoyili community shared his experience.

He said the project had improved his agricultural business and provided shade for his family whenever they visited the farm, adding that the tree planting exercise had also reduced the amount of storm water runoff into his farm as well as checked erosion.

Other farmers at the Tajuudo community collaborated the soil efficiency story and expressed joy about benefits derived from tree planting and mixed farming.