Play for Ancient Riches at Springbok Casino With Khrysos Gold

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Journey back to ancient Greece where a beautiful goddess is eager to bestow big wins and riches on those willing to enter her kingdom in the latest slot to arrive at South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino.

Khrysos Gold is a 5×3 reel, 25-payline slot with plenty of mythical features to discover. This includes the Khrysos Wild symbol which can morph to cover the entire reel to replace all other symbols except Scatters and Coins.

A Wild symbol appearing on any reel activates the Slippery Wild feature. The Wild overlays a specific position on the gameboard, covering the symbol below. For each new spin, the Wild symbol moves down one position on the reel.

Additional Wild symbols may land on any reel while the feature is active, and they too become Slippery, delivering potentially legendary wins.

But there is more. The Morphing Wild feature can only trigger during Slippery Wilds and when a Wild symbol lands behind a Slippery Wild. When it does, the Khrysos Wild morphs to cover the entire reel.

Players will want to find the coveted Scatter symbol, which pays when they appear anywhere on the gameboard. Scatter wins are first multiplied by the total bet and then added to the line win. If three or more Scatters land, the Free Spins bonus fires up.

The more Scatters that land, the more Free Spins the player receives up to a maximum of 12 Free Games. Free Spins are played at the value of the original bet.

Gold Coins are aplenty in Khrysos Gold with players encouraged to collect as many as possible. When they have three or more, the Jackpot Bonus feature is activated. The collected Coins are randomly placed on the gameboard before the feature starts.

Each Coin Bonus symbol has a random prize of between x1 and x20 the total bet. Three Re-spins are then awarded, with the triggering Bonus symbols held in position. If an extra Bonus symbol lands, it is held in place for the rest of the feature and the number of Respins is reset to three.

One row of Bonus symbols awards the Minor Jackpot, two rows award the Minor and the Major Jackpots and three rows award the Minor, Major and Mega Jackpots.

Khrysos Gold arrives at Springbok Casino on 1 June and is available via download, instant play and mobile.

ENDS

Editor’s notes:



About Springbok Casino:



www.springbokcasino.co.za

Contacts

Media enquiries:

Daniel Van Wyke



Springbok Casino



Tel: +800 22 34 46 76