‘Play Ghana Cheer Ghana’ campaign launched

Mybet.Africa, one of Ghana’s top betting companies, continues to whip enthusiasm for the upcoming Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup with its non-betting and non-customers promo.

The World Cup promo dubbed “Play Ghana Cheer Ghana” has received high patronage from customers who are yearning to join the Black Stars supporting train to Qatar.

The raffle is part of a campaign to fly customers and non-customers of Mybet. Africa to Qatar with an all-expenses paid trip to watch the Black Stars play in their Group H encounters against Portugal, South Korea

Mr. Clement Des Bordes, Brand and Marketing Manager for mybet.africa, in an interview said: “Our customers are very excited to be presented with this unique opportunity of a lifetime, that with a minimum bet of just GHC 20 or above with mybet.africa and forwarding their Bet Slip Number to *447*14# they actually stood a chance of being in Qatar to cheer the Black Stars”.

He added that customers who reach the maximum threshold of most bet stakes and bet slip number entries over the period would be entered into a final draw from which the lucky winners would be decided.

Asked if those participating in the Trivia questions would be drawn together with bet-staking customers, Mr. Des Bordes said draws for both categories would be done simultaneously and on the same day so as to ensure authenticity and transparency.

“As I speak with you now, we have over two thousand participants subscribed to the Play Ghana, Cheer Ghana Trivia platform and actively playing with various individually accumulated points and we have more and more people subscribing each and every day”, Mr. Des Bordes said, when asked how non-customers of mybet.africa and the general public perceive the Trivia, owing that it is an initiative of a well-established sport betting brand.

“It is something new, something different, an original ingenuity that no other sport betting company in Ghana had ever ventured into, opening up a promo campaign to non-betting and non-customers of the implementing betting company and by extension the general public,” he said.

A customer who gave her name as Adobea, shared her excitement after playing the game.

“After subscribing through the prescribed short code, I tried playing but was told I didn’t have enough balance to play, so I transferred GHC 3 from my momo into my account on the Play Ghana, Cheer Ghana Trivia platform”.

According to Adobea, she was being cautious, hence her resolve to transfer only GHC 3 just in case things don’t go as expected. “I logged on again through the same short code, loaded the GHC 3, and started answering the questions. The questions were so cheap and after I exhausted my initial GHC 3 I checked my points and realized I had accumulated 30 points so I redeposited GHC 5 and continued playing. I had all the answers at my fingertips so I didn’t want to stop playing”, she said amidst laughter.