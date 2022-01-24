Player fatigue, the cause of team’s dip in form – King Faisal Coach

Head Coach of King Faisal Football Club, Nurudeen Amadu, has said his side’s poor performance in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) in recent matches is because of player fatigue.

King Faisal despite their bright start earlier in the season has struggled in previous matches having lost their last three encounters, slipping into third on the league with 23 points.

According to the highly experienced Coach, most of his first team regulars are getting a bit fatigued as they often feature in play in almost every match without even being replaced sometimes.

“I think that we are not doing well as we should. Fatigue has set in and we need to beef up some positions. Some of them have been playing all along and we still don’t have a replacement for them and that’s very worrying.

“We need to make some additions to the squad so they can complement the efforts of others so that we can become stronger again. Playing with the same kind of players can sometimes affect performances therefore the need to rotate them and we don’t have such options now,” he said in post-match presser after their 2-1 loss against Great Olympics.

He, however, noted that the team going into the second round would become much stronger with the addition of new players, so fans should be hopeful of more positive results.

King Faisal would be looking forward to getting back to winning ways when they face Accra Hearts of Oak in a match-day 15 encounter scheduled on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.