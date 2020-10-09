Stakeholders in the Liquified Petroleum Gas value chain are attending a three-day training programme to update their skills and adopt international best practices in the sector as a measure to halt incessant explosion in the sector.

The training centered on Environmental Safety and International Best Practicing, is under the auspices of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The training brought together LPG owners, dealers, station attendants, as well as LPG Marketing Companies’ Association.

Mr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Executive Director of EPA, whose speech was read on his behalf said the growth in the sector due to the government’s deregulation policy required professionalism to cut down or eventually end unwarranted explosions in the sector.

He said many people have lost their lives due to related accidents in the sector.

“Out investigation reports of these incidents revealed that most of the operators have no formal training and certification, hence, the decision by the EPA to help bridge the knowledge gap as a stop-gap measure in ending such disasters in the sector”, the Executive Director added.

The training would therefore introduce participants to knowledge on the safe handling of the products, efficiency in the regulatory requirement, emerging issues, and best practices.

Others would be effective customer service, characteristics of good workplace ethics, LPG product accounting, fire safety education, and safe handling of products.

Mr William Kwaku Hayfron-Acquah, Acting Director Field Operations said: “We believe that if the stakeholders understand the products they are dealing with, such knowledge will help reduce the human factors, being errors, which most often lead to fire outbreaks”.

Divisional Officer Grade Three, Mr. Samuel Boakye of the Ghana National Fire Service believed it was right to train industry players to stop the many human errors in the sector.

Mr George Dawuo, the Western Regional EPA Director urged the participants to take the lessons seriously and commit the knowledge they were exposed to into action for better results.

Mr. Isaac Afum, Regional Director of the Land Use and Spatial Authority urged operators to be mindful of their investments, particularly where they site such stations.