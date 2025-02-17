Plumber Sentenced to 12 Years for Sextortion of Vulnerable Graduate

An Accra Circuit Court has handed down a 12-year prison sentence to a 26-year-old plumber and hairstylist, Philip Spain Narh, in a case that has shocked the community and raised serious questions about online exploitation.

Narh, who manipulated his victim by posing as a wealthy philanthropist, exploited a 19-year-old high school graduate who had dreams of breaking into the tech world.

Court records reveal that Narh misrepresented himself as Sharon Stuttgart Woods—a supposed German American financial expert with a passion for empowering young black women. Under this guise, he promised the young IT enthusiast an opportunity to study abroad at MIT and kick-start a career as a web designer. The victim, eager to see her potential realized, fell prey to his deceptive assurances.

In December 2020, the victim was lured into a meeting arranged through an online connection. Once they met, Narh coerced her into engaging in both vaginal and anal sex, all the while recording the encounter without her knowledge or consent. He later used these recordings to blackmail her, threatening to distribute the explicit content on social media platforms if she did not comply with his ongoing demands.

The ordeal worsened when Narh uploaded the victim’s intimate images and videos to a Telegram channel, sparking a cascade of emotional distress that left her feeling isolated and suicidal. It was only after she confided in a supportive coding tutor—who recognized the signs of her deep despair—that she found the courage to report the crime to the police. The subsequent investigation unearthed not only the illicit recordings but also evidence linking Narh to a stash of substances later confirmed as cannabis.

Facing charges that included sexual extortion, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and possession of narcotics, Narh maintained his innocence throughout the trial. However, the compelling evidence presented in court left little doubt, and the sentence now stands as a stern warning against such predatory behavior.

This case is a sobering reminder of the dark side of digital connectivity. As criminals continue to exploit social media platforms to prey on vulnerable individuals, communities and law enforcement agencies must work together to safeguard those at risk. The harsh sentence underscores a commitment to justice and serves as a critical call to action to address the emerging challenges posed by technology-facilitated crimes.