PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Engages OIC

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received in Doha on 03 October 2023, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha.

The OIC Secretary-General congratulated the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar on the success of the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development, which was hosted by the State of Qatar in the capital, Doha, under the slogan: “Towards achieving the 2030 sustainable development goals in the OIC Member States”.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani affirmed his country’s readiness to implement the outcomes of the ninth session of the conference, chaired by Qatar, to meet the challenges of food security in the OIC Member States, stressing at the same time the State of Qatar’s keenness to support the OIC activities in various fields.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and various issues of common interest, including the situation in Afghanistan and ways to combat Islamophobia.