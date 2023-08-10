PM of Thailand Meets the OIC Secretary-General

As part of his ongoing official visit in the Kingdom of Thailand, H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was received, at the Thai Government House in Bangkok on Thursday 10 August 2023, by H.E. General Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, in presence of H.E. the Deputy-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

The Thai Prime Minister expressed his thanks to the Secretary General for his visit and emphasised the importance that his Government attaches to its partnership with the OIC and the attention it accords to the Muslim world by recalling the various supports provided by his country to the OIC, especially the Islamic Solidarity Fund and some OIC Member States. He stressed on the situation of Muslims in Thailand and the efforts made by his Government to protect them.

The OIC Secretary-General conveyed his respectful greetings to His Majesty the King of Thailand, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and his Government for their constant engagement with the OIC and commended the active cooperation with the OIC General Secretariat and Member States. He also praised Thailand for being a model of peaceful coexistence between religious communities and for ensuring full integration and inclusion of Muslims in Thailand.

The Prime Minister of Thailand and OIC Secretary-General reviewed the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on new prospects of cooperation for the benefit of the OIC member States, in particular in agriculture, education and training.