PM Sports Organises Tennis Camp for Young Girls

PM Sports, an organization interested in promoting Tennis in Ghana have in the past organized series of clinics for school children at the Tennis Courts of the Accra Sports Stadium.

On Tuesday, they took the game to the Christ Temple Tennis Courts at Abossy Okai where over 120 young girls between the ages of 8 and 10 years were taken through the rudiments of the game of Tennis and Leadership Classes.

Mr., Peter Mensah, a Tennis enthusiast and coach who has lived abroad and wants to give back to his roots said he was impressed with all the girls who showed promise, determination and zeal to learn to become future stars,

The former student of St, Thomas Aquinas Secondary School commended the safe and well kept facility at the Christ Temple (ICGC) and hoped to organize more programmes there.

The Camp which is being held with the support of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), George Darko Foundation and WISNET GH is to give opportunity to the young girls to aspire for greatness and build their confidence and courage.

Two sisters Madeleine Bruce, an environmentalist and Mason Bruce from the United Kingdom were at the Camp to share some knowledge and ideas on how Leadership connects to Sports, especially Tennis.

They hailed the elegance of the girls who were drawn from various basic schools in Accra.

Former national champion, Victoria Dowuona shared her experience on where the sport has taken her to and she is still in the game to motivate young girls.

Coach Peter Mensah said the children will be entertained on the final day of the Clinic and taken to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, he added that other regions like the Central, Western and Eastern Regions will also benefit from their programmes.

PS Sports was supported by about 10 coaches including the technical director of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF).