PMI, Arkel partner for 2nd Edition of Ghana Fintech Awards 2022

Perception Management International Limited (PMI) and Arkel Limited have signed a partnership agreement to organize the 2nd edition of Ghana Fintech Awards 2022.

The award scheme was developed to recognize and acknowledge the efforts and achievements of individuals and companies within both the Public and Private sectors who presently and over the years have contributed remarkably towards the promotion of Ghana’s Fintech competitive advantage and the journey to building a resilient Fintech space for economic growth and achieving financial inclusion.

The partnership between the two bodies is directed towards ensuring a fruitful and fair award ceremony that will further encourage players in the fintech ecosystem to develop more customer-centric, innovative and compliant products and services which can address the last mile agenda.

Director of PMI, Martin Ankrah expressed his delight to partner this year’s fintech awards, thus “we at PMI, holding a track record of 5+ years of providing unparalleled marketing solutions, can boldly say that this initiative aligns with our mandate of positively impacting and effecting changes in our community. Therefore, we would like to pledge our commitment to our co-partner, Arkel Limited to bring into action our expertise as we work together to reward achievements of those who will be recognized”. He added, “The fintech and digital financial landscape has rapidly evolved with businesses and regulators working extremely hard to provide tangible mobile or web-based applications to enhance our financial convenience; these hard works deserve to be recognized”.

On his part, Project Coordinator for Arkel Limited, Charles Anyiri declared his company’s ever willingness to propagate the growth of the fintech ecosystem through these forms of initiatives and projects aimed at acknowledging the efforts of individuals and companies that have gone above and beyond in the fintech space.

He stated that, “Building on the maiden fintech awards we held last year which honored deserving individuals and companies in the Ghanaian fintech ecosystem, we are very optimistic that that of this year would be equally key to achieving its purpose as we engage and build this burgeoning Ghanaian fintech industry. We hope that by through this initiative and others we are currently working on, we begin to see more support being channelled towards the fintech industry for its accelerated improvements. ”

Witnessing the partnership agreement signing, President of the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, Martin Kwame Awagah applauded the laudable efforts of both companies in partnering to organize such an award as he believes such initiatives are key in driving the fintech ecosystem forward.

“When it comes to the operations of fintechs in Africa at large, Ghana has had immense growth potential due to numerous factors, leveraging on its economic sustainability, ease of doing business and the infrastructure the industry has built over the years. Additionally, the country ranks among the top 5 fintech prospects which is as a result of the sound policy and regulatory climate, steering innovation. It is therefore appropriate that this partnership signing agreement and event will empower the local and international community, particularly investors to look towards investing in the Ghanaian fintech space.” he added.

Mr. Awagah also expressed his excitement, saying “This awards has come at the right time as new innovations by fintechs are being developed day-in and out and the recognitions would go a long way to ensure ubiquitous delivery of customer centric fintech products and services.”

Last year, the ceremony saw 13 individuals and firms presented with awards in the category of Male and Female Fintech personality of the year, Fintech Company of the year (Zeepay Company Limited), Fintech Start-up of the year (PayBox), Payment Technology Service Provider (BPC Banking Technologies), Fintech Solutions Provider (Panamax), Fintech & Bank partnership of the year Ghana (Ghana Interbank Payments and Services System – GhIPSS), Fintech Consulting firm of the year (Paysail), Fintech & Non-Bank partnership (KudiGo), Agritech of the year (Kwidex), Healthtech of the year (mPharma), Edutech of the year (Blossom Academy), Insurtech of the year (Insurerity Digital), IT/ Tech of the year (Clydestone Ghana LTD) for their immense role in the course of 2021 to promote financial inclusion and ensuring the ecosystem reaches the last mile.

This year’s event seeks to include more award categories and is scheduled to be held in December, 2022.