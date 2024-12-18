PMMC Accuses NDC’s Joseph Yammin of Leading Mob to Seize Bullion Bars for Bank of Ghana

The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) has accused Joseph Yammin, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of orchestrating a mob attempt to forcibly seize bullion bars being processed for the Bank of Ghana.

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, between 4:00 p.m. and midnight, and the PMMC has condemned the act as a threat to national security and the smooth functioning of its operations.

According to PMMC, the bullion bars in question are part of the ongoing Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP), which was initiated in June 2021. The gold was being assayed to confirm its weight, purity, and value when a mob led by Mr. Yammin disrupted the process. The mob accused the PMMC of secretly smuggling the bullion bars out of Ghana, an allegation that the company firmly denies.

The PMMC, in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana, called for police intervention. After a prolonged stand-off, it was agreed to move the bullion bars to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command for safekeeping. The situation also affected a private licensed exporter whose gold was being processed alongside the Bank of Ghana’s bullion.

The company expressed deep concern over the potential damage this incident could cause to Ghana’s reputation in the international bullion market. PMMC stated that such disruptions could undermine the confidence of legitimate international buyers and threaten Ghana’s position as a trusted player in the global gold trade. The company also highlighted the risk posed to its dedicated staff, who faced intimidation while carrying out their legitimate duties.

PMMC emphasized that a simple verification with the company or the Bank of Ghana could have clarified the legitimacy of the process and prevented the situation. The company reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and upholding the regulatory standards governing Ghana’s gold trade.

In conclusion, PMMC reiterated its dedication to safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s precious minerals industry and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the responsible trade of gold. The company remains resolute in promoting the responsible and legal export of gold to protect Ghana’s interests in the sector.