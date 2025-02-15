PMMC Chief Refutes Allegations of Lavish Office Spending

Sammy Gyamfi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), has vehemently denied claims that he spent GH₵173,940 renovating his office, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated “lies” orchestrated by opponents still reeling from electoral defeat.

Reports circulated this week accused Gyamfi of overhauling his office furniture and design at taxpayer expense shortly after his appointment in January 2025. In a sharply worded social media statement, Gyamfi rejected the claims, insisting he retained all existing furnishings—from chairs and desks to refrigerators—inherited from his predecessor. “Not even the A4 sheets or pens on my office desk have been changed,” he asserted, challenging critics to verify the facts independently.

The allegations, he argued, stem from “desperate” factions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghana’s main opposition group, which suffered a historic loss in recent elections. “This is a blatant attempt by NPP hirelings to soil my reputation,” Gyamfi wrote, accusing the party of peddling “deliberate disinformation” to undermine public trust. He urged citizens to scrutinize such claims, warning against falling prey to “fake news narratives.”

Gyamfi’s appointment in January followed a contentious transition of power, with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing a decisive mandate. His tenure at PMMC, a state entity critical to Ghana’s gold and diamond trade, has drawn heightened scrutiny amid ongoing political tensions. The NPP has yet to publicly substantiate its allegations, though the party has previously criticized government appointments as partisan.

The dispute underscores broader anxieties over fiscal responsibility and governance in Ghana, where accusations of public fund misuse often ignite fierce partisan clashes. Gyamfi’s emphasis on maintaining “modest” office conditions aligns with the current administration’s pledges to curb unnecessary expenditures—a messaging strategy aimed at contrasting the government with predecessors accused of excess.

Observers note that while such allegations are common in Ghana’s polarized climate, the lack of concrete evidence risks eroding public confidence. Civil society groups have repeatedly called for transparency in state expenditures to deter speculative claims. For now, the PMMC chief’s rebuttal hangs on a simple challenge: “Visit the office and see for yourself.”

As the war of words escalates, the burden of proof shifts to accusers—and to a public increasingly skeptical of political theatrics.